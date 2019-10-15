ESSDACK will host its 2019 Career Expo for high school students and the public from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at the Hutchinson Mall, 1500 E. 11th Ave.

Employers, colleges, post-secondary training programs, apprenticeships and the military will provide information at the annual Career Expo that draws students from across the region.

“This is the fourth year for the Career Expo and it has grown to be one of the largest events in Kansas to foster career planning and exploration,” ESSDACK said in a news release.

In February, ESSDACK will sponsor a new event aimed at middle school students. The Careers Day is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at the Hutchinson Mall. Students will rotate through learning-by-doing job stations in career fields. If demand requires, ESSDACK will add a day to the Careers Day for middle school students and offer it on Feb. 20, too.