This weekend, Basehor’s Cobra Command Crossfit and Oak Creek Nursery and Landscape will join forces for a family friendly fall festival. The event will take place Saturday. Last year’s fall festival was hosted only by Oak Creek but the business wanted to create an even bigger festival by adding neighboring businesses.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Cobra Command will hold a free, no obligation community workout. Children 5-over are welcome to attend the 60-minute session. Coaches will be available to assist as needed. From 1:30-3 p.m., food trucks and a trunk or treat event will take place at their location at 14500 Parallel Road.

Across the street, Oak Creek Nursery will also be hosting family activities that day including craft vendors, bounce house, petting zoo, balloon artist, face painting and Traci’s Shaved Ice. Vendors will be on hand featuring products including photography services, handmade soap, wood engraving, custom shirts, home décor, jewelry and other items. The events at Oak Creek will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

An event of this magnitude takes the support and manpower of a large number of staff. Employees at Oak Creek also recruited their family members to volunteer at the festival to make sure attendees have a memorable experience.

Because of the fall plants and décor items it offers for sale, Oak Creek serves as a beautiful background for family photos. The business has created several seasonal vignettes to encourage photos.

“This is a wonderful event as it gets the family out for a fun day to mingle, play and shop,” said Angie Hundley, vice-president of operations and co-owner of Oak Creek Nursery and Landscape. “We started this event in 2014 at our old location and it has been exciting to watch it grow each year.”

In addition to the fun happening at both locations, Oak Creek will be launching their largest sale of the season as the business begins to close out product for the year. All plants, trees, shrubs, bulk rock and mulch will be 40% off.

The Basehor community has happily embraced Oak Creek since it moved to town. The business has integrated itself into the community by sponsoring the Basehor Pride Yard of the Month contest and helped with various projects throughout the city and school district. Since Oak Creek began in Lansing, it also continues to support the Lansing school district through sponsorships and graduation ceremonies.

“I know I speak for all of Oak Creek when I say this is one of our favorite family events we host each year. The smiles on everyone’s faces are truly priceless,” Hundley said.

Beth Kornegay is a freelance writer covering news and events in the city of Basehor. If you have a story idea, email her at gabi_kansas@yahoo.com