St. Paul Lutheran School will host a Fall Fun Festival this week. And a silent auction during the festival will help raise money for security equipment and training at the school.

The festival will take place from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the school, 320 N. Seventh St.

Principal Cindy Hammons said the festival is open to the general public.

Admission is free. But tickets will be required for activities.

Tickets are 25 cents each. Wristbands, which will allow for an unlimited number of activities, can be purchased for $15 each.

Monica Collins, an organizer for the event, said the cost of tickets for a family will be capped at $30.

The festival will feature games as well as activities such as face painting and karaoke.

Hammons said money collected from the sale of activity tickets will help offset the cost of the festival.

The silent auction will be used to help with the security equipment of the school.

“There’s some things we would like to enhance,” Hammons said.

She said the funding also will help pay for training related to intruders.

Collins said the silent auction will feature items donated from Leavenworth and Lansing businesses. There also will tickets for the Kansas City Royals.

