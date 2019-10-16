The Newton High School boys’ soccer team stayed with the second-ranked (Class 6A, West Region) Derby Panthers for 77 of 80 minutes before falling 2-0 Tuesday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League play at Fischer Field.

Saul Munoz scored both goals on breakaways in the ninth and 78th minutes respectively.

“We played pretty well,,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “We gave up that early one that shouldn’t have been put behind our defense. We need to make better decisions in the back.”

Newton was outshot 13-3. Selvin Abrego had nine saves in goal for Newton. Xhavier Vaquera had three saves in goal for Derby.

Xander Valdivia had at least two of Newton’s three shots, including one in the closing minute that Vaquera had to dive to secure. Abrego made several stops on 1-v-1 plays at point-blank range.

Derby held about an 80-20 advantage in possession for most of the match.

Derby improves to 11-1-1, 4-0-1 in league play. Newton drops to 4-8-1, 1-4 in league play. The Railers host unbeaten Andover Central at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by road matches at Salina Central and unbeaten Maize South.

“We need some organization and consistency,” Jantzi said. “We need players to show up when they need to come playoff time. We either have to do it or not. We lost a key ingredient in our backfield to a possible concussion, Alex (Sanchez-Cortinas).”

JUNIOR VARSITY — The Newton junior varsity posted a scoreless tie against Derby. Newton is 7-2-3 and plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Andover Central.

Derby;1;1;—2

Newton;0;0;—0

1. D Saul Munoz (Michael Self) 8:33

2. D Munoz (Andy Denesongkham) 77:06

Total shots — Der. 7-6—13, New. 2-1—3. Shots on goal — Der. 5-6—11, New. 2-1—3. Saves — Der.: Xhavier Vaquera (W) 2-1—3, New.: Selvin Abrego (L) 4-5—9. Corner kicks — Der. 7, New. 1. Fouls — Der. 6, New. 9. Offside — Der. 3, New. 0. Cautions — New.: Mikey Parga 31:11.