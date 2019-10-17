The city manager updated the Leavenworth City Commission this week on a proposed land swap with the Leavenworth school district.

Officials with the school district are seeking to acquire land from the city’s 10th Avenue Park near Warren Middle School.

School officials are seeking land located west of the middle school’s football field. The land would be used for practice and competition fields for the Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams.

City officials have discussed a possible land swap. Under the envisioned deal, the school district would take over the section of 10th Avenue Park. And the school district would give the site of David Brewer Park to the city.

David Brewer Park already is a city park. But the city leases the land where the park is located from the school district. A 25-year lease for the park space is set to expire in January.

The Leavenworth Soccer Association currently uses the land next to the Warren Middle School football field that is the proposed site of the baseball and softball complex.

Leavenworth High School baseball and softball teams currently play home games at Sportsfield, which is owned by the city.

During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, Leavenworth City Manager Paul Kramer said city officials are waiting on word from state and federal officials regarding the proposed land swap.

“We’re still waiting on paperwork from the state and federal governments,” he said.

He said state and federal officials have been contacted because the land for 10th Avenue Park was purchased by the city using a state program that administered federal funds.

City officials have submitted documentation to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism regarding the proposed land swap. This information has been forwarded to the National Park Service and the matter is under review.

“In the meantime, we haven’t been stagnant,” Kramer said.

The city manager said he has met with representatives of the Leavenworth Soccer Association.

“LSA has been really good to work with,” he said.

He said members of LSA were unable to make it to the meeting Tuesday because they were coaching soccer practice.

During an Aug. 20 meeting of the City Commission, it was suggested the city could provide space at David Brewer Park for some of LSA’s practices if the school district takes over a portion of 10th Avenue Park.

