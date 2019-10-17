The Basehor-Linwood superintendent hopes school board members will be able to vote later this month on contracts to acquire land for two new elementary schools.

The Basehor-Linwood superintendent hopes school board members will be able to vote later this month on contracts to acquire land for two new elementary schools.

“I am hoping we have a special meeting maybe before the end of this month,” Superintendent David Howard said.

Members of the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education met Monday in a closed-door executive session to discuss land acquisition. But no action was taken following the executive session, Howard said.

The superintendent said an attorney for the school district is in the process of reviewing two contracts for purchasing land.

District officials are seeking land to serve as sites of two new elementary schools. The schools were promised as part of a $51.6 million bond issue that was approved last year by voters.

School officials are looking to build an additional elementary school in Basehor. They also are looking to build another elementary school farther south in the district to replace the existing Linwood Elementary School.

Howard confirmed that one of the contracts under review is for the purchase of land from the city of Basehor in what is referred to as the city’s civic campus.

Last week, members of the Basehor City Council reviewed a proposal for selling 12 acres of land at a cost of $12,000 per acre for a total of $144,000, according to an agenda for the City Council meeting.

The city previously donated land to the school district for an Early Learning Center that is now under construction.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR