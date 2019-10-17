The Lansing Board of Education has hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to conduct a search for a superintendent.

The Lansing Board of Education has hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to conduct a search for a superintendent.

Board members voted to hire KASB to conduct the search when they met Monday, according to Interim Superintendent Dan Wessel.

Wessel is serving as the interim superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam.

Stufflebeam left his position with the district at the end of July.

Wessel said KASB will charge about $5,500 for the search.

Wessel said representatives of KASB later will meet with board members to review the process they will use. Those involved in the search will inquire about the characteristics board members would like to see in the superintendent.

With a school board election coming up next month, new board members will be involved in the process.

“The new board will be a large part of that process,” Wessel said.

Also Monday, board members reviewed school district goals for 2020. Board members also were presented the status of goals that had been established for 2019.

Goals for 2020 include an examination of the feasibility of an employee day care program at Lansing Elementary School, examining the feasibility of a districtwide late start program to provide staff with collaboration time and developing a comprehensive five-year capital outlay program.

One of the district’s long-term goals is to have $3 million in reserve by June 30, 2024. The district ended last year with $1.4 million in reserve, according to information prepared for the meeting.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR