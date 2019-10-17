Enrollment for the Leavenworth public schools is down this year.

Amy Sloan, the school district’s executive director of human resources and support services, reviewed enrollment data Monday during a meeting of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

“Unfortunately, I have to report we are down 66 students,” she said.

Sloan said the enrollment figures come from a student count that took place Sept. 20.

Sloan said the enrollment for the school district tends to fluctuate. She said enrollment was up during the last school year but down the year before.

Enrollment information presented during Monday’s meeting shows a total student headcount this school year of 3,793. This is down from the headcount from the 2018-2019 school year, which was 3,859.

The full-time equivalency enrollment for the district, which is different from the headcount, also is down this year. The total FTE enrollment is 3,686.6. This is down from 3,762 the previous school year.

Sloan noted that enrollment numbers at David Brewer and Earl Lawson elementary schools are up.

David Brewer Elementary has seen an increase of 12 students for a total headcount of 444.

Earl Lawson Elementary has seen an increase of 20 students for a total headcount of 275.

Other schools in the district have seen decreases in enrollment. The headcount at Anthony Elementary School has decreased by 48 students to a total of 386.

The enrollment at Henry Leavenworth Elementary has decreased by three students to a total of 565.

Richard Warren Middle School is down by 24 to a total of 711 students.

Leavenworth High School is down by six to a total of 1,327 students.

The enrollment for the Leavenworth Virtual School, which provides online curriculum, is down by 17 to a total of 85 students.

Sloan said the number of Leavenworth High School students enrolled at the Pioneer Career Center has increased.

The Pioneer Career Center is operated by the Kansas City Kansas Community College. The center is located at the former West Middle School building in Leavenworth.

The number of Leavenworth High School students enrolled at the center has increased from 105 last year to 159 this year.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR