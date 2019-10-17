The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Fall Garrison Open Bowling Tournament is at 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Check-in is at 12:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per four-person team and includes shoes. To register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Upland Game Seminar is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 18 at 821 Sheridan Ave. The seminar will focus on hunting pheasant and quail in Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota and Iowa.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Trails of Terror Scramble is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Oct. 19 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $45 for members and $55 for non-members and includes carts, range balls, complimentary drinks, hole and flight prizes and a breakfast buffet at 8 a.m. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Lil’ Weeinie Fun Shoot is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Brunner Range, 701 Sheridan Drive. Participants must use a .410 shotgun. For more information, call (913) 651-8132.

The Infantry and Armor Ball Functional Fitness Challenge is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is $20 per person or two-person team. For more information and to register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/infantry-armor-ball-functional-fitness-challenge-tickets-70921204231?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.

The next Trails West Golf Course Ladies League meets 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Registration is $40 and weekly fee is $5 plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Halloween Fun Run is 8-10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. The event is free. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Combo League is Thursdays through Oct. 31. Each team consists of five to six shooters and takes turns providing dinner. For more information or to sign-up, call (913) 651-8132.

The Fort Leavenworth Lancers are looking for swimmers. The Lancers are a year-round USA competitive swimming team. Swimmers are placed into one of four groups based on ability. There is also a masters team for adults. For more information or to schedule a try-out, e-mail president@fortleavenworthlancers.org.

Strike Zone Bowling Center hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The grill is open from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Lunch and Bowl is 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Receive one free game for every $5 spent at the snackbar. Shoe rental is $3. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Monday 50/50 night bowling is 5-9 p.m. every Monday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Cost is $2 per person with games and shoe rental for 50 cents each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

$1 Friday night bowling is 5-10 p.m. every Friday at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Games, shoe rentals, 16-ounce drinks and pizza slices are $1 each. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.