A man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth County reportedly told authorities he fled from a state trooper because he was worried his vehicle would be towed for having an expired tag.

That is according to a probable cause affidavit that was prepared in the case of Anthony J. Dorsey.

Dorsey, 29, is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to a Sept. 30 crash on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County. The crash occurred while Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from authorities.

Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey previously had been released on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. But he was considered a parole absconder at the time of the crash.

Dorsey is charged with what is known as felony murder.

Under state law, felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Dorsey also is charged fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Dorsey appeared Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court with his court-appointed attorney, Clinton Lee. The case was continued until Nov. 8, according to court records.

The probable cause affidavit was prepared Sept. 30 by Darren Griffin, a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Griffin stated he attempted to stop Dorsey in the westbound lanes of I-70 in Wyandotte County because the defendant allegedly was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe with a temporary tag from Missouri that had expired Sept. 10.

“The driver slowed down and then increased his speed in an attempt to flee from me,” Griffin wrote in the affidavit. “The driver of the Chevrolet used all lanes of the roadway to include the shoulders to flee from me. Speeds of the pursuit reached 97 m.p.h.”

The pursuit entered Leavenworth County. And at one point, Dorsey allegedly made a U-turn and began traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of I-70.

“The driver drove to the outside shoulder in an attempt to flee,” Griffin wrote in the affidavit.

Griffin wrote that Pena attempted to avoid the Tahoe. But the two vehicles collided. Both vehicles came to rest in a grassy area north of the interstate.

Dorsey then allegedly jumped out of the Tahoe and fled on foot. He was apprehended underneath a tree, according to the affidavit.

Dorsey later spoke to Griffin. Dorsey reportedly said he shared his vehicle with his girlfriend and this was their only vehicle.

Even though there was a warrant for Dorsey’s arrest for allegedly violating parole, Dorsey told Griffin that he only was thinking about his vehicle being towed when the trooper attempted to make the traffic stop, according to the affidavit.

Dorsey reportedly became visibly shaken and upset when he learned the other driver had been killed. He reportedly “claimed responsibility for his actions to include killing the other driver,” Griffin wrote in the affidavit.

