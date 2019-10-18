Leavenworth County commissioners have tabled a public hearing for the consideration of rezoning land along County Road 1.

Commissioners were scheduled to conduct the public hearing when they met Wednesday. But they voted to table the matter as well as one other planning and zoning issue at the suggestion of Senior County Counselor David Van Parys.

Earlier this year, commissioners approved a land use plan for what is known as the County Road 1 corridor in southern Leavenworth County. But commissioners still have to complete the process of rezoning land along the corridor as proposed in the plan.

The rezoning is proposed to accommodate future residential, commercial and industrial development.

The County Road 1 corridor spans six miles south of Tonganoxie. The corridor also extends 1.5 miles to the west of County Road 1 and 1.5 miles to the east of County Road 1.

The corridor includes the county’s only interchange with the Kansas Turnpike.

County Road 1 also is known as 222nd Street.

Van Parys said members of the Leavenworth County Planning Commission are in the process of studying a new table of uses that could complement matters that were before commissioners Wednesday. He suggested tabling the issues until work on the revised table of uses was completed.

Van Parys anticipates the Planning Commission will complete this work Nov. 13.

“I realize this is a delay,” Van Parys said.

Commissioner Jeff Culbertson asked if the County Commission could still accept comments about the County Road 1 issue Wednesday from members of the public who were in attendance.

“You have control over your meeting,” Van Parys said.

He said commissioners could open the public hearing for the rezoning proposal. But he said commissioners would need to recess the public hearing to a specific date when the matter would be resumed.

But commissioners were uncertain Wednesday as to exactly when they will take up the proposal again.

In the end, commissioners voted to table the matter.

