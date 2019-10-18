The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the people responsible for the recent vandalism of car windows.

The Leavenworth Police Department has received 18 reports of vehicle windows being shot out by BB guns.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said most of the reports have come during the last week. In most of the cases, the vandalism occurred as vehicles were parked overnight.

Nicodemus said the recent reports come after six similar cases were reported in the city in July and August.

The deputy chief said police have no leads at this point.

“We’re seeking information about who’s doing this,” he said.

Nicodemus said the people responsible may have bragged about their actions to others or even recorded themselves on video.

People with information about the crimes can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260, or they can call the department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.

