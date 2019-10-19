A Lansing man has been sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison for attempting to commit murder during a drug deal in rural Leavenworth County.

Andrew G. Foderaro, 21, also will have to serve a year in the Leavenworth County Jail for a misdemeanor charge.

Foderaro was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court for charges of attempted first-degree murder, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property.

The crimes occurred Oct. 27, 2017, in the rural Easton area.

The victim told authorities he had been contacted by Foderaro, who reportedly wanted to purchase drugs.

During the drug deal, Foderaro reportedly fired shots after the victim requested payment. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds.

Authorities recovered drugs as well a stolen handgun from a cornfield where they reportedly had been discarded by Foderaro after the shooting.

Foderaro pleaded guilty to the charges in February.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecution and defense attorneys recommended a sentence 10 years and 11 months, which was a departure from what was considered the standard sentence for the attempted murder charge.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon said Foderaro would have still spent a significant amount of time in prison.

Defense attorney Carl Cornwell said the plea agreement had not been entered into without give and take between the parties.

“This case has been going on for almost two years,” Cornwell said.

Cornwell said the case involved a drug deal that almost ended in a murder.

The defense attorney said he spent an extensive amount of time trying to figure out what had gone wrong with his client. Cornwell said he is under the impression that Foderaro had mental health issues.

When given the opportunity to speak, Foderaro offered an apology.

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” he said.

Foderaro said he wants to change his life and stay away from hard drugs.

When reviewing what had happened in the case, District Judge Michael Gibbens noted the victim had been shot twice, and Foderaro continued to fire shots as the victim was running away. It is estimated Foderaro fired a total of eight shots.

Gibbens said he found substantial and compelling reasons to depart from a 155-month standard sentence for the attempted murder charge. The judge noted that Foderaro had admitted guilt, suffered from mental health issues and had no prior criminal history.

But Gibbens said he considered the fact that Foderaro fired eight shots to be a significant factor.

Gibbens sentenced Foderaro to 143 months, or 11 years and 11 months, for the attempted murder charge. This is one year more than what had been recommended as a result of the plea agreement.

Gibbens also sentenced Foderaro to 12 months in the county jail for the possession of stolen property charge. Gibbens ordered this sentence to run consecutive to the prison sentence for the attempted murder charge.

The sentences for the remaining charges will run concurrent to the other sentences.

Gibbens said he ordered Foderaro to serve the 12-month jail sentence in addition to the 143-month prison sentence because the possession of stolen property charge involved a different victim.

Foderaro will receive credit for the nearly two years he has spent in jail since the crimes occurred.

“This is an example of how dangerous drugs and drug deals can be,” County Attorney Todd Thompson said in a news release following Friday’s sentencing. “We know many more violent cases like this go unreported.”

