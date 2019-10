Kyle and Kelsey Koster, of Minneapolis, are proud to announce the birth of their second child, a son, Kerby James Koster. Kerby arrived at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth and was 18 1/2 inches long. Kensington, his big sister, welcomed him home.

Grandparents are Jim and Debbie Koster, of Bennington, Tim and Becky Maguffee, of Salina, and Danny and Wendy Ewing, of Solomon. Great-grandparents are Fred and Mary Jo Meyer, of Gypsum.