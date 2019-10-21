Staff report

Monday

Oct 21, 2019 at 8:27 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.10; Corn $3.77; Milo $3.47; Soybeans $8.43

PCP prices: Wheat $4.06; Corn $3.91; Milo/cwt. $5.99; Soybeans $8.63

Scoular: Wheat $4.15; Corn $3.82; Milo $3.52; Soybeans $8.48