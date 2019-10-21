Officials said difficulty in locating the families of the people killed in a head-on collision on Yoder Road Sunday morning has delayed the release of the names of those who died.

Three people died at the scene of the 11:35 a.m. crash in the 3400 block of South Yoder Road, which is about a mile south of U.S. 50.

It appeared that a southbound pickup crossed the centerline into the northbound lane, hitting a northbound pickup head-on. Firefighters had to extricate the victims from both trucks due to the extensive damage to the vehicles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol chart team was called to the scene for the accident diagram, according to a posting by the Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t believe he was trying to pass, but veered off that way for unknown reasons,” Reno County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Lutz said of the southbound driver. “I don’t know if he dropped something and was leaning down or what.”

One driver is from the Haven area, but he’s not originally from here, and his family lives out of state, Lutz said. Both victims in the other vehicle were from out of state.