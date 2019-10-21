One teen killed, another injured in crash

MORTON COUNTY — One teen was killed and another teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Morton County in extreme southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of county roads Z and 27, about 14 miles north of Rolla.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle was eastbound on Road Z when it became unstable and ran off the roadway to the right. The Tahoe entered the south ditch and began to overturn, ejecting the driver. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side.

The driver, Edgar Rodriguez, 16, of Hugoton, was taken to Stanton County Hospital in Johnson City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Rodriguez wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, Juan Fraire, 16, of Hugoton, was reported to have been seriously injured and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Fraire was wearing a seat belt.

One in custody following fatal stabbing in Lawrence

LAWRENCE — One man was killed and another was in police custody after a stabbing Sunday evening in Lawrence, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 5:01 p.m. in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street. The location was about a half-mile south of the downtown Lawrence business district.

According to Lawrence police, officers responding to the stabbing foiund a man in a grassy area and immediately provided first aid until medical responders arrived on the scene.

However, despite the first responders' efforts, the stabbing victim died as a result of his injuries.

The other individual involved in the stabbing was located and was being interviewed late Sunday by Lawrence police.

Police officials said they weren't looking for any other individuals in connection with the stabbing as of Sunday night.

Additional information, including what led to the stabbing, wasn't available early Monday.