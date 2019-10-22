Look for a gorgeous fall day on Tuesday in the Topeka area, with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower-60s.

A warmer day is on tap Wednesday, as highs should approach 70 degrees.

But after a cold front rolls through the area, highs on Thursday should only reach the lower-50s, with a chance for rain.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South wind around 5 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the evening.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66.

• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.