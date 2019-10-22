Local residents will have another opportunity this weekend to safely dispose of prescription drugs they no longer need.

Local residents will have another opportunity this weekend to safely dispose of prescription drugs they no longer need.

Law enforcement officers will set up several drop-off locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Leavenworth County as they participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Local law enforcement agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day programs twice a year. The national initiative is coordinated through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The federal agency destroys the drugs collected by local law enforcement officers.

“It removes prescription medications from being potentially misused,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

He said unused prescription drugs potentially can be be stolen. The presence of unused drugs also creates a risk of children getting ahold of the medications.

The Leavenworth Police Department will have a new drop-off site Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Officers will be on hand at Walmart, 5000 10th Ave.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be set up Saturday at the Leavenworth CVS Pharmacy store, 390 Limit St.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office typically collects between 300-400 pounds of unused drugs during each National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Members of the Lansing Police Department will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace, according to a DEA website.

Members of the Basehor Police Department will be accepting unwanted prescription drugs at the city’s new police facility, which is located at 14610 Parallel Road, according to Chief Bob Pierce.

People who cannot make it to one of the drop-off sites Saturday can visit the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., or the Leavenworth County annex building, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie, during normal business hours to dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office maintains year-round prescription drug receptacles at these two locations.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR