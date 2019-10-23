Authorities on Wednesday said they were searching for a man who walked away from the Shawnee County Jail's minimum-custody annex late Tuesday.

According to Maj. Timothy Phelps, of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, the inmate, Hugh Adam Wilson III, fled from custody around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified to help locate Wilson and return him to custody, Phelps said.

Wilson had been booked into jail on Oct. 10 in connection with felony drug possession, multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses and municipal bench warrants. He was also sentenced on a misdemeanor probation violation.

At the time he left the annex, all county charges had been resolved except the probation violation sentence and the city bench warrants, Phelps said.

The annex is located just east of the main Shawnee County Jail near S.E. 8th and Adams.

Wilson was screened for eligibility to be placed into the annex to be considered for the "sentenced inmate trusty program," Phelps said. After Wilson is returned to custody, he could face escape charges.

Phelps said the Shawnee County Department of Corrections has no information to indicate Wilson is an active threat to any member of the public and will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement agencies to return him to custody.