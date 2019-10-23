Children will have an early opportunity to wear their Halloween costumes this weekend when a Leavenworth business hosts a downtown parade and costume contest.

The 29th annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest will take place Saturday morning.

The event is hosted by Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons as a customer appreciation and community event, said Diana Morrisey, office manager for the company.

Children who want to participate in the parade and costume contest are asked to line up at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Haymarket Square, 649 Cherokee St.

Children will receive their number for the costume contest at that time.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. The parade will proceed to Reilly Plaza, 602 Delaware St., where the costume contest will begin.

Children ages 12 and younger will be able to participate in the contest. Organizers will be awarding prizes for individual and group costumes.

Morrisey said children in attendance will be able to take home free pumpkins while supplies last. Organizers also will be handing out what Morrisey called goodie bags.

Other activities will be available including a cake walk and photo booth. Members of the Leavenworth Fire Department also will have a fire truck on display.

Children who participate in the parade and costume contest can remain downtown to go trick-or-treating. The Leavenworth Main Street Program will be sponsoring an annual Safety Trick or Treat event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the downtown area.

Various businesses will be participating. Participating businesses will have orange posters displayed in their windows, according to the Leavenworth Main Street website.

