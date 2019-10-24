Look for a chilly fall day on Thursday with cloudy skies and highs around 49 degrees in the Topeka area.

Sunshine returns to the are on Friday, when highs are expected to top out in the mid-50s.

A high in the lower-60s is expected Saturday, with a chance for showers.

Sunday's high should reach the mid- to upper-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. North wind around 10 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Calm wind.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

• Monday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.