Tough district battle goes to the Thunderbirds on October 18.

The Skyline High School Football team traveled to Macksville High School on Friday, October 18 to compete against the Mustangs. The tough district battle went the Thunderbirds way with a 42-22 closer.

In the first quarter, Jesus Casas ran the ball into the endzone to put the T-Birds on the scoreboard first. MHS answered back with a touchdown run of their own along with a successful two-point conversion run, making the score 8-6. Eli Temanson had an explosive quarter for Skyline with two touchdown runs, and the T-Birds took the lead with successful two-point conversions after each score.

In the second quarter, Braden Tyler punched in a rushing touchdown for the birds. The Mustangs closed the gap before half by scoring two touchdowns, making it 30-22 at the break.

Skyline came out in the third quarter and once again found the endzone on a Casas touchdown. Tyler recorded his second TD of the night, this time through the air on a pass to Thomas Sturgeon. MHS failed to find the endzone in the second half making the final score T-Birds 42, Mustangs 22.

‘We didn't have our best game blocking and tackling and turned the ball over more than we'd like but still found a way to get another big win in district play. Really proud of the defense for shutting Macksville out in the second half. They deserve a ton of credit for hanging in and scrapping to get some crucial stops when we needed them most. I have to praise the offense for maximizing two very important second-half possessions into touchdowns that gave us the control we needed. Really happy for the boys to get that second-place spot in district standings that earned them a chance to host a bracket game first round of the playoffs,” said coach Andrew Nation.

Tyler had 7 completions for 90 yards and one touchdown in the air to go along with 107 rushing yards and one score, and nine touchdowns on the defensive side. Casas added 106 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Thomas Sturgeon was the leading receiver for the TBirds, totaling 48 yards on three catches and one touchdown. Eli Temanson was a leader on the defensive side of the ball, racking up 15 tackles, including one sack and three tackles for loss. On offense, Temanson added 94 yards and two TD’s. Enoch Walton tallied eight tackles including a sack and a tackle for loss.