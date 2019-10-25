Local residents may have recently noticed political signs urging them to vote against the retention of judges.

Local residents may have recently noticed political signs urging them to vote against the retention of judges.

Despite the appearance of these signs in the community, no judges appear on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Races for city governments and school boards are on the ballot for next month’s election as well as a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution.

Early voting for the election has started.

Klasinski said some judges will be on the ballot in 2020 for retention votes.

In some areas of the state, judges are elected to their positions. But in Kansas’ 1st Judicial District, judges are appointed by the governor from among candidates who are nominated by a commission. The 1st Judicial District includes Leavenworth and Atchison counties.

A judge in the 1st Judicial District is subject to a retention vote every four years, according to state law.

The terms of the judges are staggered so they do not all face retention votes at the same time.

In 2020, District Judges Gerald Kuckelman, Martin Asher and Robert Bednar will be up for retention, according to Klasinski.

Members of the Kansas Court of Appeals, who serve four-year terms, also are subject to retention votes. And justices of the Kansas Supreme Court, who serve six-year terms, also are subject to retention votes, according to the website for the Kansas Judicial Branch.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR