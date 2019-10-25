Berean Academy

falls to Buhler

BUHLER — The Berean Academy soccer team fell to Buhler 2-0 Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams at Buhler.

Scoring details were not reported.

Buhler is 11-5 and secures the overall second seed in the Class 4-3-2-1A West Regional pool. Berean is 9-5-2 and will finish anywhere between third and fifth seed, which will be determined Saturday.

Berean will host a regional game Monday or Tuesday in Elbing.

Thunder gets

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder received forward Nolan Vesey on assignment from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League and signed forward Jack Combs.

Vesey is a second-year pro who was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

He played 17 games with Bakersfield last season with three assists and in 32 games with Wichita, scoring three goals with 10 assists. He also played in three playoff games with the Condors.

He played in two games with Bakersfield this season with no scoring.

He played college hockey with the University of Maine.

Combs is a 10-year pro with 246 goals and 259 assists in 562 games. He also has seven goals and 19 assists in 26 playoff games.

He has played with 21 teams in six different leagues.

He spent last season with Kloten HC of the Swiss League second division, scoring 12 goals with 12 assists in 25 games. He also played in five playoff games.

COACHES SHOW BACK — The Bruce Ramsay Coaches Show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bubba’s 33, 412 S. Towne East Mall Drive. Fans will have the opportunity to ask the coach questions.