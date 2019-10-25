Shawnee County sheriff's officials said they were investigating Friday to try to determine why a Topeka man was walking westbound down the middle of a highway early that morning just east of Topeka when he was struck and killed by a car.

Colton L. Griggs, 21, was hit by a westbound 2017 Hyundai Accent driven by Kevin Dixon, age unavailable, of Lawrence, about 4:12 a.m. in the 4300 block of S.E. US-40 highway, said Capt. Danny Lotridge, of the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office had received a call of a possible intoxicated person walking on US-40 prior to the incident, he said.

No suspicious activity is thought to have been involved and there were no signs Dixon had been impaired, said sheriff's Sgt. Scott Wanamaker.

The crash forced authorities to block off traffic in the area involved for about five hours.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about 4:07 a.m. Friday reporting a man was walking in the middle of the road on S.E. US-40 highway just east of K-4 highway, Wanamaker said.

Deputies were sent to the scene, he said. As they were on their way, dispatchers received another call notifying them that a car-pedestrian collision had occurred.

Medical personnel were sent to the scene. When the first deputy arrived, he found Griggs had died, Wanamaker said.

As authorities investigated, Lotridge said, both the eastbound and westbound lanes of US-40 remained closed until 9:17 a.m. in an area bounded on the west at its interchange with K-4 highway — commonly referred to as the Oakland Expressway — and on the east by S.E. Tecumseh Road.

The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance service also assisted at the scene.

The Capital-Journal's Tim Hrenchir contributed to this report.