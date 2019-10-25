Two people were transported to a local hospital after a crash early Friday just south of downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 5:45 a.m. at S.W. 16th and Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a Nissan Pathfinder sport utility vehicle and a Chrysler PT Cruiser collided near the intersection.

American Medical Response ambulance took two people to the hospital. Police said neither person was believed to have life-threatening injuries.

S.W. Topeka Boulevard was blocked from S.W. 17th on the south to S.W. 15th on the north as crews cleared the scene.

The street was reopened around 6:30 a.m.

Additional details about the crash weren't immediately available.