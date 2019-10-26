A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to battering his infant son.

Robert F. Green, 23, pleaded Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to two counts of aggravated battery.

The crimes occurred in August and September 2018.

Green was charged after his then 3-month-old son was taken to the hospital Sept. 5, 2018.

It was discovered the baby had a skull fracture. Doctors discovered multiple other bone fractures.

It was determined the baby had suffered 24 definite fractures and seven other likely fractures, according to testimony from an Oct. 24, 2018, preliminary hearing.

The boy was left in Green’s care while the child’s mother was at work.

The case had been scheduled to go to trial next month. And Friday’s hearing was scheduled as a pretrial conference.

But defense attorney Joel Rook said the parties had reached a plea agreement.

Green agreed to plead guilty as charged. The parties will recommend what are considered the aggravated sentences for the two battery counts. There also will be a recommendation that the sentences for the two charges run consecutive.

The prosecution agreed to withdraw a motion for an upward departure, which could have resulted in a longer prison sentence.

According to information provided to District Judge Michael Gibbens, the maximum sentence possible under the terms of the plea agreement would be nearly 18 years in prison. But this would occur if Green receives the most severe criminal history score under the state’s sentencing guidelines.

Attorneys believe Green will receive the least severe criminal history score. Gibbens said this means the sentence could be significantly less than the nearly 18-year maximum.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Green remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

