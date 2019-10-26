A driver allegedly ran away from the scene of a crash in which a passenger was killed south of Basehor, according to the Leavenworth County sheriff.

The crash was reported at 11:52 p.m. Thursday on 158th Street near Kansas Avenue.

Deputies found the body of a man who apparently had been ejected from a 2004 Jeep Wrangler. The man, who was identified as Keegan Gore, 22, rural Bonner Springs, died at the scene, Sheriff Andy Dedeke said.

Dedeke said witnesses told deputies the driver had fled from the scene on foot.

Authorities believe the vehicle had been traveling south on 158th Street when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled over several times.

It is believed speed and alcohol may have been factors. Authorities believe the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts, Dedeke said.

Authorities notified several area hospitals in case the driver sought medical attention.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office was notified when a 21-year-old Basehor man, who is believed to have been the driver, showed up at a local hospital.

No arrest has been made.

“We continue our investigation,” Dedeke said.

He said the Sheriff’s Office probably will present its findings to prosecutors for an evaluation of possible charges.