Pittsburg economic outlook discussed

PITTSBURG — A wide range of local government, business and community stakeholders gathered Tuesday at Pittsburg State University for the 2019 Pittsburg Regional Economic Outlook Conference. Speakers at the event included representatives of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, the University of Kansas Health System, Wichita State University, PSU, and the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Michael Davidsson, PSU assistant professor of economics, finance and banking, said that manufacturing “is the anchor of economic growth locally, an anchor of economic stability,” that “there seems to be considerable optimism going on locally,” and home sales in the Pittsburg area “are through the roof.”

Davidsson also talked, however, about problems with the local housing market.

“Almost all major indicators of the city of Pittsburg and micropolitan area are improving, however, we have a very bad problem, a fundamental problem that can jeopardize all future growth and prosperity, and that’s population growth,” he said. “We are not growing in terms of population.”

Davidsson said three key areas for a city’s successful economic development include a vibrant downtown, flexible housing markets, and strengthening public schools.

“The city of Pittsburg has been very proactive as it relates to revitalizing downtown,” he said.

Lincoln school to be demolished

DODGE CITY — The First Christian Church and the city of Dodge City have reached an agreement that will lead to demolition of the former Lincoln Elementary School at 6th Avenue and Cedar Street.

First Christian Church, owners of the property, voted among their delegation with a 96% approval of the demolition to be done with the city.

According to city manager Cherise Tieben, the city has been looking for a possible roadway to make 6th Avenue southbound to Wyatt Earp more of a possibility, and with the church asking for assistance in the demolition of the building, that possibility became more realistic.