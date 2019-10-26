A Lawrence man was killed in a crash in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 3:03 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 24-40 near Loring Road.

According to an online KHP report, an eastbound Ford F-250 crossed the center line, striking a westbound Kia Soul. Both vehicles overturned.

Jawuan Smoot, 21, the driver of the Kia Soul, died at the scene, according to the report.

The other driver, a 22-year-old Tonganoxie man, suffered what was believed to have been a minor injury.