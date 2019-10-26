The Missouri River has dropped out of action stage in the Leavenworth area.

The river dropped below a depth of 17 feet Thursday night in Leavenworth, taking it out of action stage.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the river was at depth of 16.76 feet in the Leavenworth area.

The Missouri River had been in action stage since it dropped below 20 feet and out of flood stage about two weeks ago.

Now that the Missouri River is no longer in action stage, Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said his office will not be monitoring the river as frequently. But he said the river still will be monitored.

He said the river could rise again with a little precipitation.

The river has flooded several times this year in Leavenworth.

On March 23, the river reached 31.3 feet, which was the second worst flood on record for the Leavenworth area.

On June 1, the river reached 28.66 feet, which was the fourth worst flood on record for the area.

Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, attended a meeting Thursday hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers operates a system of dams and reservoirs on the Missouri River.

Buchanan said weather forecasters at the meeting believe there is a chance for more precipitation this winter than normal along the Missouri River basin.

Buchanan noted that soil along the river already has been saturated.

“I just think we’re going to be behind the eight ball,” she said, when discussing the potential for flooding next year.

