It’s amazing how the progressive left supported by CNN and there media clones have failed to bring down President Trump. Have no doubt, it's not just Trump they hate. It is everyone who voted for him. We are the primary target of their wrath. It’s Middle America facing down the coastal elite.

Does crowd size mean everything? Probably not, but it does mean something. The left quivers with envy and fear because they can’t match the size, enthusiasm or joy of a Trump rally.

No amount of deep-state shenanigans or disinformation by Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi will bring them the ill-gotten victory they lust after.

Gregory Bontrager

Hutchinson