KDA confirms Vesicular Stomatitis in Sherman County horses

MANHATTAN — The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced last week that vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) was confirmed in horses in Sherman County on Oct. 23, making Kansas the eighth state to have a confirmed case this year.

The infected horses all reside on the same premises, which is a private residence, and no animal movement has occurred on or off that premises for more than three weeks. KDA has quarantined the livestock on the affected premises, and there is no known exposure to other animals.

“We encourage all livestock owners to be aware and follow best practices to limit exposure to insects,” said Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Health Commissioner. “We also advise owners to take extra precautions with animals that may be commingling with other animals.”

The viral disease primarily affects horses, but can also affect cattle, sheep, goats, swine, llamas and alpacas.

The disease is characterized by fever and the formation of blister-like lesions in the mouth and on the dental pad, tongue, lips, nostrils, ears, hooves and teats. Infected animals may refuse to eat and drink, which can lead to weight loss.

Vesicular stomatitis can be painful for infected animals and costly to their owners. Humans can also become infected with the disease when handling affected animals and can develop flu-like symptoms.

The primary way the virus is transmitted is from biting insects like black flies, sand flies and midges.

Owners should institute aggressive measures to reduce flies and other insects where animals are housed. VSV can also be spread by nose-to-nose contact between animals. The virus itself usually runs its course in five to seven days, and it can take up to an additional seven days for the infected animal to recover from the symptoms.

Premises with animals diagnosed with VSV are quarantined until at least 14 days after the last affected animal is diagnosed. There are no USDA-approved vaccines for VSV.

VSV is considered a reportable disease in Kansas. Any person who suspects their animals may have VSV should contact their local veterinarian or state animal health official.

When VSV was confirmed in neighboring states this summer, KDA implemented increased importation requirements from the affected regions to help prevent the spread of VSV into Kansas. Because of the confirmed case in Kansas, other states are likely to increase restrictions on livestock imports. Animal health officials strongly encourage all livestock owners and veterinarians to call the animal health authority in the destination state for the most current import requirements before travel.

For more information about VSV, including documents outlining symptoms, fly control practices, and current situation reports, visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/VSV. For specific questions or are seeing suspicious lesions on your animals, contact the KDA Division of Animal Health at 785-564-6601.

USDA extends deadline for Grassland Conservation signup

SALINA – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to Nov. 8 for eligible agricultural producers to enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) Grassland Conservation Initiative.

The original deadline for the program created by the 2018 Farm Bill was Oct. 25.

Eligible producers received letters from USDA’s Farm Service Agency earlier this year, which included information on how to apply through the field offices of USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Eligible operations have base acres, which are lands where producers have historically grown commodity crops, but where crops have not been produced from Jan. 1, 2009 through Dec. 31, 2017, and the land has returned to grass or grasslands.

Formerly, these producers would have been eligible for assistance through the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage Programs administered by FSA. This assistance is now made available through the CSP Grassland Conservation Initiative.

When enrolling in the initiative, producers must meet or exceed the stewardship threshold for one priority resource concern by the end of the five-year contract period. Producers receive $18 per base acre per year over the five-year term of the contract. This initiative has different rules than the rest of CSP and is administered separately. There is no ranking period, and CSP payment limitations do not apply. For more information, contact your local NRCS field office.

Emerald Ash Borer confirmed in Miami County

MANHATTAN – The Kansas and U.S Departments of Agriculture have confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in Miami County.

KDA removed EAB larvae from a girdled tree trap in Spring Hill in Miami County on Oct. 15. KDA sent the specimens to a laboratory, which confirmed KDA’s findings.

A pest of ash trees native to Asia, Emerald ash borer was first discovered in North America near Detroit, Michigan, in summer 2002. Since then, the pest has killed millions of ash trees across the U.S.

It was first identified in Kansas in 2012 and has been identified in several counties in northeast Kansas in the last seven years.

Trees become infested with EAB when adult beetles lay eggs on the bark, which hatch into larvae that bore tunnels into the tree. EAB appears to prefer trees under stress but is capable of killing perfectly healthy trees.

KDA encourages those in northeast Kansas to monitor their ash trees for signs of EAB, and to be vigilant in not transporting any wood or tree materials from ash trees out of your county, including firewood, nursery stock, green lumber, and composted or uncomposted chips. If you have ash trees on your property and would like assistance in identifying pests or preventing pests, please contact the Kansas Forest Service or your local arborist for information and advice.

With the confirmation, Kansas will expand the EAB quarantine — currently in place in Atchison, Doniphan, Douglas, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties — to include Miami County.

The quarantine prohibits movement of regulated items from the quarantined area, including firewood of hardwood species or any living or dead material from ash trees (the genus Fraxinus.)

If you believe any of your ash trees may have the pest, whether or not you are in the quarantined area, notify KDA immediately at (785) 564-6698 or KDA.ppwc@ks.gov.