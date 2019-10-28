Halstead, Hesston

qualify for state

LAKE AFTON — The Halstead and Hesston boys’ cross country teams each qualified for state after top-three team finishes Saturday at the Class 3A regionals Saturday at Lake Afton.

Halstead won the meet with 64 points, followed by Hesston with 84 points and Cimarron with 95 points.

“For the seventh year in a row, the Halstead boys’ cross country team has qualified for the state meet,” Halstead coach Curtis Vermillion said. “In addition, by placing first, the boys have been name Regional Champions for the fifth time in the past six years. We are excited to have achieved a team goal of qualifying for state, and are thankful to be

making the trip back to the state meet at Rim Rock next weekend. We were disappointed that we did not

get any girls qualified. It might have been the most beautiful fall morning for running at a regional meet that I have experienced in 31 years of coaching. Temperatures in the low 50’s, sunny skies and no wind — ideal.”

Damion Santisteven won the race in 17:18, followed by Christopher Meyer in second in 17:25 and Justin Burman of Cimarron in 17:32.

Hesston’s Johnny Yang was fourth in 17:34. Halstead’s Isaac Radke was 10th in 18:00.

Other Halstead runners were Gage Carr in 12th in 18:06, Thomas Porch in 15th in 18:20, Hayden Davis in 18th in 18:28, Anthony Floro in 22nd in 18:36, Dawson Driskill in 30th in 19:00 and Blake Bush in 36th in 19:18.

Other Hesston runners were Beckham Jantzi in 20th in 18:31, Carter Funk in 23rd in 18:39, Jeb Carlson in 25th in 18:46, Micah Dahlsten in 26th in 18:47, Will Bartel in 37th in 19:23 and Joey Kueker in 39th in 19:28.

In the girls’ competition, Southwestern Heights won at 36 points, Wichita Trinity Academy was second at 73 and Douglass was third at 92. Hesston was fifth at 123 and Halstead was eighth at 157.

Ozia Trujillo of Southwestern Heights won in 20:45. Clara Bartlett of Cimarron was second at 20:49. Yanely Puentes of Southwestern Heights was third at 21:28.

For Hesston, Danielle Barthelme was 16th in 22:13, Allyssa Fuqua was 23rd in 23:31, Kendall Hawes was 30th in 23:57, Danielle Erb was 46th in 26:03 and Mackenzie Koehn was 58th in 27:59.

For Halstead, Leah Weber was 28th in 23:46, Grace Lee was 32nd in 24:23, Parker Schroeder was 44th in 26:01, Katelyn Drake was 56th in 27:27 and Holli Black was 61st in 31:04.

The state meet is Saturday at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence. The Class 3A boys’ race is at 10 a.m.

Class 3A Regionals

Saturday

Lake Afton

GIRLS

Team scores (top three to state) — Southwestern Heights 36, Wichita Trinity Academy 73, Douglass 92, Cimarron 96, Hesston 123, Lyons 147, Caney Valley 149, Halstead 157. Cheney, Larned, Haven, Kingman, Hugoton, Eureka, Wichita Collegiate no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Trujillo, Ozia SWH 20:45.00; 2. Bartlett, Clara Cim. 20:49.00-i; 3. Puentes, Yanely SWH 21:28.00; 4. Reno, Mollie Che. 21:34.00-i; 5. Coombes, Kendall Dgl. 21:40.00; 6. Nord, Cierra Lar. 21:40.00-i; 7. Hudson, Abbye Che. 21:41.00-i; 8. Elliott, Jenna WTA 21:41.00; 9. Ramirez, Yamyle Ly. 21:43.00-i; 10. Hoskinson, Taylor Hav. 21:43.00-i.

Other area runners — 16. Barthelme, Danielle Hes. 22:13.00; 23. Fuqua, Allyssa Hes. 23:31.00; 28. Weber, Leah Hal. 23:46.00; 30. Hawes, Kendall Hes. 23:57.00; 32. Lee, Grace Hal. 24:23.00; 44. Schroeder, Parker Hal. 26:01.00; 46. Erb, Danielle Hes. 26:03.00; 56. Drake, Katelyn Hal. 27:27.00; 58. Koehn, Mackenzie Hes. 27:59.00; 61. Black, Holli Hal. 31:04.00.

BOYS

Team scores (top three to state) — Halstead 64, Hesston 84, Cimarron 95, Wichita Collegiate 122, Southwestern Heights 131, Cheney 148, Chaparral 151, Kingman 208, Haven 226, Eureka 239, Caney Valley 256. Wichita Trinity Academy, Hugoton, Larned, Douglass, Lyons no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Santisteven, Damion Cim. 17:18.00; 2. Meyer, Christopher WC 17:25.00-i; 3. Burman, Justin Cim. 17:32.00; 4. Yang, Johnny Hes. 17:34.00; 5. Albers, Ethan Che. 17:42.00-i; 6. Stanfield, Branden SWH 17:48.00-i; 7. Carroll, Ian WTA 17:53.00-i; 8. Gwyn, Tyler WC 17:54.00-i; 9. Guereque, Rafael Hug. 17:58.00-i; 10. Radke, Isaac Hal. 18:00.00.

Other area runners — 12. Carr, Gage 12 Hal. 18:06.00; 15. Porch, Thomas 11 Hal. 18:20.00; 18. Davis, Hayden 11 Hal. 18:28.00; 20. Jantzi, Beckham 10 Hes. 18:31.00; 22. Floro, Anthony 12 Hal. 18:36.00; 23. Funk, Carter 12 Hes. 18:39.00; 25. Carlson, Jeb 12 Hes. 18:46.00; 26. Dahlsten, Micah 9 Hes. 18:47.00; 30. Driskill, Dawson 12 Hal. 19:00.00; 36. Bush, Blake 11 Hal. 19:18.00; 37. Bartel, Will 11 Hes. 19:23.00; 39. Kueker, Joey 11 Hes. 19:28.00.

Remington girls

win regionals

HUTCHINSON — The Remington High School girls’ cross country team claimed three medals en route to winning the Class 2A regional title Saturday at the Prairie Ridge Cross Country Park in Hutchinson.

Remington scored 35 points. Ellsworth was second with 50 points. Hutchinson Trinity was third with 69 points.

Remington was led by Audrey Van Zelfden in fourth in 22:12.2. Lucy Brown was fifth in 22:17.1. Alli Willour was 10th in 22:47.3.

Also running for Remington was Ellie Van Zelfden in 11th in 22:56.3 and Emily Wedel in 30th in 25:16.2.

For the Sedgwick girls, Emma Rogers was 20th in 24:02.2, Camryn McGinn in 27:05.3 and Holly Tucker in 48th in 38:26.2.

For Moundridge, Myiah Logue was 27th in 24:29.3.

In the boys’ team competition, Ellsworth won with 61 points, Hutchinson Trinity was second at 80 and Ell-Saline was third at 113.

Remington was fifth at 134-56. Moundridge was sixth at 134-58. Sedgwick was eighth at 197.

Remington’s Asher Brown won the race in 17:35.6. Morgan Becker of Canton-Galva was second in 17:47.9. Nicholas Martisko was third in 17:50.5.

Brown and Wyatt Wright both qualified for state for Remington. Wright was sixth in 18:17.0.

Also running for the Broncos were Matthew Peters was 31st in 20:18.1, Luke Bumm in 57th in 22:34.6, Joshua Day in 58th in 22:36.2, Samuel Schmidt in 64th in 23:44.3 and Jim Bumm in 67th in 24:30.4.

Moundridge finished its first season in cross country. Caleb Samland was 11th in 18:54.1, missing a state berth by one spot. Mac Unruh was 21st in 19:23.3, Landon Kaufman was 29th in 20:00.7, Carson Orpin was 34th in 20:21.6, Evan Grinder was 59th in 23:21.0, Mateo Roth was 66th in 24:07.6 and Nicolas Strauss was 77th in 25:46.5.

For Sedgwick, Joseph Agee was 28th in 20:00.7, Colby Croxton was 37th in 20:39.5, Jasper Cochran was 45th in 21:15.0, Jordan Agee was 46th in 21:20.1 and Roger Inlow was 70th in 24:58.4.

The state meet is Saturday at the Wamego Country Club. The Class 2A girls’ race is at 11:10 a.m. The boys’ race is at 12:55 p.m.

Class 2A Regionals

Prairie Ridge XC Park

GIRLS

Team scores (top three to state) — Remington 35, Ellsworth 50, Hutchinson Trinity 65, Hillsboro 69. Marion, Sterling, Inman, Wichita Independent, Salina Sacred Heart, Canton-Galva, Sedgwick, Belle Plaine, Ell-Saline, Bluestem.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Heidi Grimmett Mar. 21:14.0-i; 2. Joni Schroeder Ells. 21:46.8; 3. Emersyn Funk Hil. 21:55.5; 4. Audrey Van Zelfden 11 Rem. 22:12.2; 5. Lucy Brown Rem. 22:17.1; 6. Isabel Brownlee Ster. 22:19.3-i; 7. Hannah Martisko In. 22:32.1-i; 8. Jayda Kelly WI 22:36.2-i; 9. Byczkowslia Malgonata WI 22:46.5-i; 10. Alli Willour Rem. 22:47.3.

Other area runners — 11. Ellie Van Zelfden Rem. 22:56.3; 20. Emma Rogers Sed. 24:02.2; 27. Myiah Logue Mdg. 24:29.3; 30. Emily Wedel Rem. 25:16.2; 40. Camryn McGinn Sed. 27:05.3; 48. Holly Tucker Sed. 38:26.2.

BOYS

Team scores (top three to state) — Ellsworth 61, Hutchinson Trinity 80, Ell-Saline 113, Canton-Galva 133, Remington 134-56, Moundridge 134-58. Hillsboro 174, Sedgwick 197, Salina Sacred Heart 208, Marion 215, Belle Plaine 226. Inman, Sterling, Bluestem, Wichita Independent no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Asher Brown Rem. 17:35.6-i; 2. Morgan Becker CG 17:47.9-i; 3. Nicholas Martisko In. 17:50.5-i; 4. Christian Darrah CG 18:04.1-i; 5. Tristan Reed Hil. 18:09.7-i; 6. Wyatt Wright Rem. 18:17.0-i; 7. Noah Erichsen Ells. 18:19.6; 8. Gavin Brady ES 18:28.3; 9. Caleb Diener Hil. 18:32.1-i; 10. Carter Crank Ster. 18:38.4-i.

Other area runners — 11. Caleb Samland Mdg. 18:54.1; 21. Mac Unruh Mdg. 19:23.3; 28. Joseph Agee Sed. 20:00.7; 29. Landon Kaufman Mdg. 20:04.5; 31. Matthew Peters Rem. 20:18.1; 34. Carson Orpin Mdg. 20:21.6; 37. Colby Croxton Sed. 20:39.5; 45. Jasper Cochran Sed. 21:15.0; 46. Jordan Agee Sed. 21:20.1; 57. Luke Bumm Rem. 22:36.4; 58. Joshua Day Rem. 23:10.9; 59. Evan Ginder Mdg. 23:21.0; 64. Samuel Schmidt Rem. 23:44.3; 66. Mateo Roth Mdg. 24:07.6; 67. Jim Bumm Rem. 24:30.4; 70. Roger Inlow Sed. 24:58.4; 77. Nicolas Strauss Mdg. 25:46.5.

Berean sweeps

1A regionals

WICHITA — The Berean Academy cross country teams swept the Class 1A regional team titles Saturday at the Cessna Activities Center in Wichita.

In the girls’ team standings, the Warriors scored 26 points, followed by Pretty Prairie in second at 36, Macksville in third at 52 and Colony-Crest in fourth at 70. Goessel was in fifth at 83, one spot out of a state berth.

In the boys’ team standings, Berean won with 25 points. St. John-Hudson was second at 36, Olpe was third at 57 and Caldwell was fourth at 68. Goessel was fifth with 89 points.

The Berean girls claimed two medals — Brooke Wiebe in first in 20:14.64 and Sonya Zimmerman in 10th in 21:55.43.

Macy Smith of Olpe was second in 20:17.55 and Madison Butler of Macksville was third in 20:58.19.

Other Berean runners were Tayana Nord in 12th in 22:12.26, Ashtyn Matzek in 17th in 22:54.17, Kessa Case in 31st in 25:05.73, Karen Hall in 32nd in 25:08.42 and Regan Matzek in 44th in 26:54.87.

Goessel’s Elyse Boden placed sixth in 21:08.63 for a state berth.

Porclein Unruh was 35th in 25:25.12, Katelyn Olson in 45th in 27:55.95 and Alyssa Boden was 50th in 29:01.29.

Burrton’s Alexis Lane was 50th in 29:08.99.

In the boys’ race, Collin Oswalt of Hutchinson Central Christian won in 16:03.63, Nolan Redeker of Olpe was second in 17:11.49 and A.J. Miller of St. John-Hudson was third in 17:22.14.

Berean Academy claimed three medals — Andrew Janzen in fourth in 17:39.15, Gavin Tucker in fifth in 17:44.71 and Eli Nord in seventh in 17:54.16.

Trey Topham was 14th in 18:20.15, Samuel Snook was 18th in 19:00.73, Seth Langenberg was 38th in 19:39.08 and Parker Stucky was 60th in 21:26.66.

Goessel’s Jerah Schmidt was 10th in 17:59.88 to qualify for state as an individual.

Other Goessel runners were Jacob Schrag in 22nd in 19:14.40, Jaime Fabrellas in 26th in 19:18.17, Dawson Duerksen in 42nd in 19:59.93, Ben Olson in 46th in 20:17.46, Timothy Schrag in 50th in 20:44.05 and David Sawyer in 54th in 21:08.51.

Burrton’s Lucas Leis was 30th in 19:21.41.

The Class 1A state meet is Saturday at the Wamego Country Club.

The girls’ race is 10 a.m. The boys’ race is 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A Regionals

Cessna Activities Center,

Wichita

GIRLS

Team scores (top four to state) — Berean Academy 26, Pretty Prairie 36, Macksville 52, Colony Crest 70, Goessel 83, Lebo 103, Little River 122, Central of Burden 127. Olpe, South Central, Central Plains, Burlingame, Udall, Oswego, Stafford, St. Paul, Dexter, Wichita Classical, Caldwell, Hartford, Burrton no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Wiebe, Brooke BA 20:14.64; 2. Smith, Macy Ol. 20:17.56-i; 3. Butler, Madison Mack. 20:58.19; 4. Hackney, Kirstin SC 21:05.58-i; 5. Billings, Ursula CC 21:07.45; 6. Boden, Elyse Goe. 21:08.63-i; 7. Redetzue, Hannah CP 21:20.83-i; 8. Punches, Emmy Bur, 21:24.01-i; 9. White, Abigail PP 21:31.62; 10. Zimmerman, Sonya BA 21:55.43.

Other area runners — 12. Nord, Tayana 9 BA 22:12.26; 17. Matzek, Ashtyn 12 BA 22:54.17; 31. Case, Kessa 9 BA 25:05.73; 32. Harms, Katherine 10 BA 25:08.42; 35. Unruh, Porclein 12 Goe. 25:25.12; 44. Matzek, Reagan 9 BA 26:54.87; 45. Olson, Katelyn 12 Goe. 27:55.95; 50. Boden, Alyssa 10 Goe. 29:01.29; 51. Lane, Alexis 11 Bur. 29:08.99.

BOYS

Team scores (top four to state) — Berean Academy 25, St. John-Hudson 36, Olpe 57, Caldwell 68, Goessel 89, Pretty Prairie 136, Lebo 140, Macksville 165, South Central 173, Little River 183, Central Plains 187, Wichita Classical 193, Central of Burden 211. Hutchinson Central Christian, Oswego, Burrton, Udall, no team score.

Medalists (i-individual qualifiers) — 1. Oswalt, Collin HCC 16:03.63-i; 2. Redeker, Nolan Ol. 17:11.49; 3. Miller, AJ 12 SJH 17:22.14; 4. Janzen, Andrew BA 17:39.15; 5. Tucker, Gavin BA 17:44.71; 6. Calleros, Uriel SJH 17:47.08-i; 7. Nord, Eli BA 17:54.16; 8. Shive, Paul WC 17:56.79-i; 9. Walker, Trayton Osw, 17:59.53-i; 10. Schmidt, Jerah Goe. 17:59.88-i.

Other area runners — 14. Topham, Trey BA 18:20.15; 18. Snook, Samuel BA 19:00.73; 22. Schrag, Jacob Goe. 19:14.40; 26. Fabrellas, Jaime Goe. 19:18.17; 30. Leis, Lucas Bur. 19:21.41; 38. Langenberg, Seth BA 19:39.08; 42. Duerksen, Dawson Goe. 19:59.93; 46. Olson, Ben Goe. 20:17.46; 50. Schrag, Timothy Goe. 20:44.05; 54. Sawyer, David Goe. 21:08.51; 60. Stucky, Parker BA 21:26.66.