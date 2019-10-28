Newton falls

to Kapaun

WICHITA — The season ended for the Newton High School volleyball team after a three-set loss to Kapaun-Mt. Carmel Saturday in the Class 5A sub-state volleyball tournament in Wichita.

Newton fell to the Crusaders 25-17, 21-25, 25-21.

Stats were not available.

Newton ends the season 20-17.

Kapaun fell in the finals to rival Bishop Carroll 25-23, 25-10.

Hesston falls

in finals

HAVEN — The Hesston High School volleyball team fell to Cheney Saturday in the finals of the Class 3A sub-state tournament in Haven.

In the quarterfinals, Hesston topped Kingman 25-17, 25-20. In the semifinals, Hesston downed rival Halstead 25-20, 25-12. In the finals, Hesston fell to Cheney 25-18, 23-25, 25-17.

“Every match was a battle today, as our sub-state was full of quality teams,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “Both Kingman and Halstead played very well against us, picking up a lot of our hits on defense and scoring with some talented hitters. We struggled with consistency, and made more hitting and serving errors overall compared to most of our other matches this season.

“We had to turn right around from the Halstead match to face a Cheney team that had won their first two matches convincingly, including a two-set win over Wichita Trinity Academy in the semifinals. We got off to a slow start in the first set, giving up 10 points in a row after scoring the first point, and could never recover. Cheney played excellent defense throughout the match, frustrating our offense with their blocking and great digs. The second set was close throughout, as neither team led by more than two points until we got the lead at 22-19.

“Cheney came back to lead 23-22, before we scored the next three to send it to a third set. In the final set, we struggled to score on our serve, and fell behind 9-3 and couldn’t get anything consistent going after that point. I was proud of the team for continuing to fight even when things weren’t going our way. It was a state-level environment with a great crowd and two great teams, and it is unfortunate that only one of the talented teams at our sub-state is able to play another week. Hats off to Cheney as they played very well throughout the day, and should be a great representative of our sub-state at the state tournament.”

Hesston ends the season 33-7.

“This year’s team has been a very special group,” Peters said. “They have worked extremely hard and have overcome many obstacles to have an extremely successful season. The eight seniors on the team have been amazing to work with, and they have pushed the entire program to give their best effort, and the entire program set a school record with 101 total wins for the season. The varsity team won an undefeated regular season league title for the first time in 15 years, against a league that had some very talented teams this year. The team also won two other tournaments, and won nine matches over teams that were ranked at different times during the season, including two that were ranked no. 2 in the state at that time. It is difficult to finish the season with a loss at sub-state, but it has been a tremendous season that has been full of a lot of success and many great memories.”

Halstead downed Chaparral 25-18, 25-14 in the quarterfinals before falling to Hesston.

Halstead ends the season 23-14.

Sedgwick falls

in 2A finals

STERLING — The Sedgwick Cardinals fell in the finals of the Class 2A sub-state tournament in Sterling.

Sedgwick downed Conway Springs in the quarterfinals 25-16, 25-17. Sedgwick downed Sterling in the semifinals 26-24, 26-24. In the finals, Sedgwick fell to Garden Plain 25-20, 25-20.

Sedgwick ends the season 38-2.

Moundridge lost in the quarterfinals to Sterling 25-20 25-22 and ends the season 25-13.

Remington finishes

1-1 at sub-state

LEON — The Remington Broncos finished 1-1 in the Class 2A sub-state Saturday in Leon.

Sedgwick downed Sedan in the play-in round 28-26, 25-17. In the quarterfinals, Remington fell to top-seeded Belle Plaine 25-11, 25-14.

Remington ends the season 9-24.

Area teams fall

at 1A sub-state

ROSALIA — Both Goessel and Burrton fell in the Class 1A sub-state tournaments Saturday at Rosalia.

Goessel fell to Udall in the semifinals 25-21, 20-25, 25-23.

Goessel ends the season 19-19.

Burrton fell to top-seeded Argonia 25-18, 25-3.

Burrton ends the season 17-20.