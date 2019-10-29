Unattended cooking is being blamed for two recent house fires in Leavenworth, according to the city’s fire marshal.

Unattended cooking is being blamed for two recent house fires in Leavenworth, according to the city’s fire marshal.

Both fires were reported Friday. One of the incidents resulted in injuries.

The first fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. at a one-story house in the 2600 block of South 16th Street.

Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire was contained to the kitchen, but there was smoke throughout the house.

He said it did not take firefighters long to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported at the scene. But the fire caused enough damage to displace six people who were living at the residence.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide temporary assistance to the residents, Brooks said.

The second fire was reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday at a one-story house in 1100 block of Spruce Street.

Brooks said the fire extended from a stove to other areas of the kitchen and into an attic.

One person inside the residence was able to escape through a window with assistance from a firefighter.

The man suffered from smoke inhalation. He also had cuts and abrasions. He was taken to the hospital, Brooks said.

Firefighters also rescued a dog that was inside a kennel in the residence. The dog appeared to be OK, Brooks said.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes. In addition to members of the Leavenworth Fire Department, firefighters from Fort Leavenworth also responded to the scene to provide assistance.

“Never leave anything unattended if you’re cooking,” Brooks said.

He said unattended cooking is one of the most common causes of fires in Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR