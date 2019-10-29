Sub-state play has ups and downs for Skyline volleyball team.

The Skyline Lady Thunderbirds traveled to Elkhart for sub-state volleyball on Saturday, October 26.

In the first match, Skyline played against host school Elkhart. In theg ame, the Lady T-Birds beat EHS handily, 25-12.

The second game was closer, but SHS pulled out the victory winning 25-23.

In the second match of the day, Skyline took on the Lady Lancers of Spearville High School. The Lady Lancers had only lost two games all season.

Skyline lost the first game 9-25, but they rallied to winthe second game 25-22.

In the third game, the Lady TBirds couldn’t pull off the upset, losing 14-25, despite a valient effort. Skyline’s season ended with a record of 12-24 overall.