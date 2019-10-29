A Leavenworth man was arrested after officers caught him allegedly choking a woman, a police official said.

The incident was reported at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Osage Street.

When arriving on scene, officers reportedly found the suspect, a 28-year-old man, on top of the victim and allegedly choking her.

“They had to physically restrain the suspect and take him into custody,” Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Police learned the suspect also is alleged to have repeatedly struck the woman and pulled her hair.

Kitchens said the case is considered an incident of alleged domestic violence.

The woman was taken by Leavenworth County EMS to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested for allegations of aggravated battery, making a criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer.