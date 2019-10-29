A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex in west Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 6:26 a.m. on the north side of the Westgate Village apartments, in the 5200 block of S.W. 20th Terrace. The apartment complex is immediately south of Topeka West High School.

Police at the scene had put up yellow crime scene tape on the north side of the building at 5220 S.W. 20th Terrace. Three orange cones used as evidence markers were seen in the parking lot where the shooting occurred.

Officers at the scene said about 6:45 a.m. that they were in the initial stages of their investigation and had few details about what had transpired, except that one person was wounded.

An American Medical Response ambulance sped away from the scene about 6:45 a.m. with its lights and sirens activated. A Topeka police cruiser, with its lights and sirens on, followed the ambulance.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said the victim's injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Immediately after the incident, officers were looking for a white car that had left the area just after the shooting.

One resident of the apartment complex told The Topeka Capital-Journal that she heard a couple of gunshots, looked outside and saw someone running into another building. The woman said she then saw a white car speeding away from the scene.

Another woman who lives in the apartment complex said she heard what sounded like three gunshots. The woman, who said she was making breakfast, indicated she first thought the sounds were coming from someone slamming the lid on a metal trash dumpster outside her building.

Multiple units from the Topeka Police Department and Topeka Fire Department remained on the scene as of 7 a.m.