Seven candidates appear on the Nov. 5 ballot for Leavenworth City Commission.

Candidates for the City Commission run for at-large positions rather than in specific wards or districts. The top two vote-getters in the race will be elected to four-year terms on the commission. The person who finishes in third place will be elected to a two-year term.

The Leavenworth Times sent a questionnaire to the seven candidates asking them why they are running for the City Commission.

Nancy Clark Bauder

Age: 68

Occupation: Self-employed business owner, retired medical practice and hospital risk manager, former director of United Way of Leavenworth County, Leavenworth Main Street and marketing director for Michaels Military Housing at Fort Leavenworth. Master of Science in Business and Management.

Political experience: Former mayor, current city commissioner, serving four years, former Kickapoo Township trustee, previously ran for state Legislature and County Commission.

Why are you running for the Leavenworth City Commission?

I wish to serve my community, to help Leavenworth thrive, providing opportunities for our citizens to be successful. One of the largest challenges has been the lack of public transportation. It has taken a lot of hard work, but I wish to continue my efforts to finally begin to provide our city and county with affordable transit options.

Annette Hamilton

Age: 53

Occupation: I have been in the marketing, sales and customer service industry for more than 30 years.

Political experience: None. This will be my very first time running for any government office.

Why are you running for the Leavenworth City Commission?

I believe a city commissioner should be a servant leader. I will serve you with integrity and will manage your hard-earned tax dollars as wisely as you would. Using social media to better connect and be accountable to you. Together we can develop a long-term plan for Leavenworth families now and for our future. I will focus on what you said were your top three priorities: fixing our roads and infrastructure, bringing in business and festivals and dealing with the crime in our community.

Gerald “Jerry” D. Hansen Jr.

Age: 48

Occupation: Army University security support staff

Political experience: None

Why are you running for the Leavenworth City Commission?

Being born here in Leavenworth and growing up here and the only time I have been away is while I was in the Army. But I care about Leavenworth and it seems like we have gotten stuck. We are not moving forward or trying to grow. Roads in this town were a lot better maintained back in the 1970s and 1980s than they are today. We keep seeing things close and torn down and nothing coming in getting built.

Michael Lay

Age: 59

Occupation: Have worked for the U.S. government for 39 years

Political experience: None

Why are you running for Leavenworth City Commission?

I’m running for city commissioner because as I talk with other citizens within the city of Leavenworth we share some of the same concerns – road work, taxes, law enforcement, lack of business within the northeast corridor and the downtown areas, the homeless problems within the city, parks and recreation, recycling programs and the environmental concerns and the lack of public transportation.

Camalla Leonhard

Age: 50

Occupation: Saint John Hospital patient registration

Political experience: President of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce Women’s Division and planning commissioner for the city of Leavenworth

Why are you running for Leavenworth City Commission?

I am a native of Leavenworth. I am married to Paul Leonhard for 25 years. My parents are Harry and Jeanette Allison. I am highly involved in the community. That has given me knowledge and experience to be a community leader. I am for the people and I want to preserve and market the city of Leavenworth’s history. I want to build collaboration between the city and county on issues such as transportation and mental health issues in the community.

Christopher “Chris” Murphy

Age: 53

Occupation: Federal employee, retired military

Political experience: I am not a politician, nor do I want to be. However, I am a member of the Leavenworth community that wants to see a change in this city. With my military background and education, I know I have what it takes to match any in the political arena.

Why are you running for the Leavenworth City Commission?

I have stood by long enough and watched the status quo slowly strangle this city. We continue to repeat the same mistakes time and again. My focus is to change that for the sake of our city and our citizens, regardless of age or financial status. Focused on our future.

Mark Preisinger

Age: 68

Occupation: President of Mark 8 Global Source

Political experience: Leavenworth Board of Education, 1997-2005, president 1999-2002; Leavenworth City Commission 2009-present, mayor 2011-2012, 2014-2015, 2018-2019

Why are you running for the Leavenworth City Commission?

I am running for City Commission to continue making Leavenworth a better place to live, work, invest and raise a family. Leavenworth has the lowest property tax rate of all cities in the county; through proper stewardship of taxpayer’s money, we can maintain this tax rate. I will continue to pursue economic growth and blight removal.