Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309’s $29.9 million bond issue plans improvements at all four schools, with most of the funds earmarked for Nickerson High School.
Planned expenditures, according to the school district, are:
Nickerson High School, $15,142,100
New controlled entry with student support renovations, including administrative office area
New fine arts addition, including an auditorium and a storm shelter addition
Renovated science labs, FACS/culinary labs, and media center/technology education
Wrestling addition
Renovations throughout the building, including roofing upgrades.
Reno Valley Middle School, $3,880,000
New controlled entry with a student support addition
Expanded, renovated art/science labs and classrooms
New weight room and wrestling room additions
Various renovations throughout the school, including roofing upgrades.
South Hutchinson Elementary School, $7,174,900
New controlled entry with student support addition
New early childhood and special education classroom addition with storm shelter
New multipurpose room
Demolition of an early childhood wing
Other renovations in the building, roofing upgrades, and added parking.
Nickerson Elementary School, $3,703,000
New controlled entry with student support addition
New cafeteria/kitchen addition
Renovated area for special education, teacher workspace
Renovated and expanded media center
Renovated gym
Other renovations in the school, roofing upgrades, and added parking.