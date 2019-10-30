Seven people are running for the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Four positions on the school board are up for election this year. Candidates run for at-large positions rather than in specific districts.

The Leavenworth Times sent questionnaires to all of the candidates.

John Goodman

Age: 44

Occupation: Military contractor at Fort Leavenworth

Political experience: Four years on the school board for USD 453 Leavenworth

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

Having three children in the Leavenworth school system is the reason I’m running. As a parent I want to make sure the schools my children go to are they best they can be. As a member of the Leavenworth community I want to make sure our school system is providing that great educational experience in a fiscally responsible way. I believe I have been able to help accomplish that over the four years I have been a board member and very much want to continue that for another term.

Chris Humphrey Age: 63 Occupation: Retired Political experience: This is my first election Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

Great schools make for great communities. For Leavenworth to thrive, the schools’ goal should be to perform at a superior level and they are fully capable of doing this. I believe I possess a skill set that will help the schools achieve this goal. I would like the opportunity to help.

Michael Powell

Age: 62

Occupation: Educator, training analyst, curriculum developer, retired military

Political experience: I have not held public office, but I have been active in state and local issues. Member of the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce and serve on the Government Affairs Committee.

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

Leavenworth has been home for 20 years. Our daughter graduated from USD 453. It’s our school district. Our district has made great changes in five years but we need to refocus on early learning and earlier detection of learning challenges and introducing industry and business leaders into our vo-tech programs to provide after high school opportunities for our kids.

Judi Price

Age: 52

Occupation: Mom, government employee (editor), University of Kansas lecturer, school volunteer (PTO and advisory councils), scouting volunteer, retired Army engineer

Political experience: None – other than being a lifelong voter

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

I believe in strong schools and strong communities – society needs both to thrive. I advocate for opportunities for all of our children, not just my own. My PTO and advisory council involvement started nine years ago as my son began his Pioneer journey and would provide fresh perspectives.

Ralph Taylor Age: 60

Occupation: Retired military/school bus driver

Political experience: None

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

I am running for school board because I believe that public education is intimately tied to the vitality of our community. Investing in our children now means a vibrant future for Leavenworth. In order to provide every child with the education they deserve, we must also advocate for students at every opportunity. F.O.C.U.S. (For Our Children Understanding Sacrifices)

Loyal G. Torkelson

Age: Not provided

Occupation: Retired

Political experience: Seasoned member of the Leavenworth Board of Education

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

I am running for the Leavenworth USD 453 Board of Education because, as always, I intend to be the voice of reason. I desire success for all pupils, safety and security for students and staff. I am beholden to my constituents by listening to them and frugal with their taxpayer money. I shall continue to be a dedicated advocate for the district as I am qualified, concerned and perceptive.

Dannielle Wells

Age: 42

Occupation: I work retail at The Leavenworth Antique Mall and am an antique dealer there as well. I choose to work there because the owner is flexible with my schedule and allows me to volunteer for many committees and serve on advisory councils.

Political experience: Appointed to the Leavenworth Board of Education in 2018

Why are you running for the Leavenworth Board of Education?

The board needs my experience as an actively involved parent for the last 17 years. My volunteering in the schools and advisory council experience help me advocate for what is best for all of our students and parents to ensure responsible spending that makes sense for educational and safety needs.