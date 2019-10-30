The Bethel College women’s basketball team put five players in double figures in scoring to down Doane University 80-66 Tuesday in the home opener for the Threshers.

Bethel held a 36-21 advantage in 3-point scoring. Bethel hit 27 of 58 from the field, 12 of 27 from 3-point range. Doane was 24 of 57 from the field, seven of 19 from long range.

Bethel trailed 6-3 early, but pulled ahead to a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Bethel led by as many as 13 in the second quarter, but Doane got back to within five at the half, 32-27.

The two teams combined for 58 points in the third quarter. Again, Bethel led by as many as 12 in the period, but saw the Tigers get within six. A Kelsi Fitzgerald 3-pointer at the buzzer put Bethel up 63-54.

Doane never got closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore Josie Calzonetti led Bethel with 15 points, a career high. Freshman Kelsi Fitzgerald and sophomore Kayla Newman each added 13 points. Newman matched her career high. Kendall Michalski scored 12 points on four of seven 3-point shooting. Freshman Brielle Hampton added 11 points.

Abby Schmidt was held to six points, but pulled down 13 rebounds.

Bethel was hampered by 23 turnovers.

Doane was led by Halle Konz with 24 points and nine rebounds. Tayla Nulty scored 13 points.

The Tigers are 0-1.

Bethel is 1-1 and hosts the University of the Southwest at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mustangs are an NAIA Division I school and are 0-2 with losses to Northern New Mexico (76-70) and Southwestern Christian (74-64).

DOANE (0-1) — McKenzie Beach 0-2 1-3 1, Bailey Zarybnicky 3-9 0-0 9, Haylee Heits 1-5 2-2 4, Hannah Dunse 0-0 0-0 0, Azaiya Trainor 3-7 0-0 6, Sydney Roth 0-0 0-0 0, Hadley Wiemer 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Konz 10-17 4-7 24, Ashley Teten 0-0 0-0 0, Calli Groseth 1-2 1-2 3, Tayla Nulty 4-11 2-2 13, Taylor Perry 2-4 1-2 6. TOTALS 24-57 11-18 66.

BETHEL (1-1) — Tierra Powell 0-0 1-2 1, Brielle Hampton 5-13 1-2 11, Lindsey Heim 3-3 1-2 9, Josie Calzonetti 6-11 0-0 15, Kelsi Fitzgerald 5-11 0-0 13, Kendall Michalski 4-8 0-0 12, Kelsey Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 4-5 5-6 13, Abby Schmidt 0-7 6-10 6, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 14-22 80.

Doane;13;14;27;12;—66

Bethel;19;13;31;17;—80

Total fouls — DU 21, BC 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — DU: Heits. BC: Schmidt. 3-point shooting — DU 7-19 (Beach 0-2, Zarybnicky 3-6, Nulty 3-9, Perry 1-2), BC 12-27 (Hampton 0-3, Heim 2-2, Calzonetti 3-6, Fitzgerald 3-8, Michalski 4-7, Newman 0-1). Rebounds — DU 23 (Konz 9), BC 39 (Schmidt 13). Assists — DU 18 (Zarybnicky 5), BC 19 (Powell 5). Turnovers — DU 15 (Nulty 3), BC 23 (Calzonetti 5). Blocked shots — DU 3 (Heits 1, Konz 1, Perry 1), BC 1 (Schmidt 1). Steals — DU 14 (Zarybnicky 3, Nulty 3), BC 6 (Calzonetti 2, Michalski 2).