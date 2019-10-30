Topeka police said they were investigating whether a man who showed up at west-side drugstore late Tuesday suffering from a gunshot wound had been wounded minutes earlier during a car burglary at a nearby residence.

The man, whose injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening, had been treated and released at a local hospital as of early Wednesday.

Police officials said the man was being questioned by detectives and was expected to be booked into the Shawnee County Jail later Wednesday morning in connection with the car burglary.

The incident was reported about 10:30 p.m., when officers were sent to the Walgreens drugstore at 3900 S.W. 29th, where a person walked into the business and told employees he had been shot.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said responding officers found the man at the store. The man was taken to a Topeka hospital for treatment by American Medical Response ambulance.

While the officers were on the way to the call at Walgreens, Munoz said, emergency dispatchers received a call from the 4200 block of S.W. 29th Terrace on a report of a vehicle burglary.

Dispatchers told police the person whose car was being burglarized saw someone burglarizing his vehicle and went outside to confront the individual.

The peson whose vehicle was being burglarized then fired one shot toward the burglar, Munoz said. The burglar then took off and was last seen running in direction of the Walgreens, located about three blocks to the east and one block to the north.

Munoz said early Thursday that the case remained under investigation but that detectives were confident the vehicle burglary and shooting victim calls were related.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.