Bethel spikers

fall to KWU

SALINA — The Bethel College volleyball team got the first set against Kansas Wesleyan, but the Coyotes got the next three Tuesday in a KCAC dual meet in Salina.

KWU won 21-25, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.

Maddy Schmidt led the Coyotes (11-17, 5-4 in KCAC play) with 15 kills. Haley Shannon downed 12 kills. Hanna Cortney set 47 assists. Kendyl Estes served four aces, followed by Carlee Becker with three. Estes also had 17 digs, followed by Shannon with 15 and Emily Monson with 12. Schmidt downed seven blocks. Balie Stamps downed four blocks.

Jordyn Allen led Bethel with 13 kills. Jade Gleason had 10 kills. Gabby Valdez set 40 assists. Katey Wilhelm had 23 digs, while Jensen Roth had 10 digs. Ivy Bringer and Allen each downed four blocks.

Bethel drops to 6-18, 0-9 in KCAC play. Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tabor.

BETHEL (6-18, 0-9 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Jade Gleason 10-0-1; Kalyn Corley 0-0-0; Gabby Valdez 2-1-0; Stephany Meyer 2-0-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 7-0-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 8-0-4; Jordyn Allen 13-0-4. TOTALS 42-1-5.0.

KANSAS WESLEYAN (11-17,5-4 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Kendyl Estes 9-4-1; Cheyenne Bosley 0-0-0; Maddy Schmidt 15-0-7; Carlee Becker 1-3-1; Kelsey Ripperger 0-0-0; Emily Monson 0-1-0; Elizabeth Hardacre 2-0-1; Balie Stamps 5-0-4; Cortney Hanna 0-0-2; Isabel Hinkeldey 9-0-3; Holly Holt 0-0-0; Delaney Nash 1-0-1; Haley Shannon 12-1-2. TOTALS 54-9-11.0.

Bethel;25;12;16;21;—1

K.Wesleyan;21;25;25;25;—3

Assist leaders — BC: Valdez 40. KW: Hanna 47. Dig leaders — BC: Wilhelm 23, Roth 10. KW: Estes 17, Shannon 15, Monson 12. Time — 1:00. Attendance — 177.

BC cagers

take honors

WICHITA — After the first week of the basketball season, Bethel College swept the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week honors.

Abby Schmidt was named the women’s defensive player of the week, while Jaylon Scott was the men’s defensive player of the week.

In a 61-49 loss to NAIA Division I Science & Arts of Oklahoma, Schmidt scored 14 points with 17 rebounds, a blocked shot and a steal. USAO received voted in the NAIA Division I pre-season poll.

Schmidt is a 6-2 junior from Newton.

Scott is a 6-5 sophomore from Allen, Texas. In a 77-62 win over NAIA Division I William Woods, Scott scored 21 points with 18 rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.