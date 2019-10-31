People who have unpaid traffic tickets or other outstanding fines and warrants through Leavenworth Municipal Court may be able to get them cleared Friday.

Leavenworth Municipal Court will be offering an Amnesty Day. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the municipal courtroom at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

Court officials estimate there are more than 3,700 active warrants that have been issued through Leavenworth Municipal Court.

Participants in Amnesty Day may be able to receive amnesty for warrant fees and avoid being arrested, according to information provided by the city of Leavenworth.

The program is offered only for Leavenworth Municipal Court cases. Leavenworth County District Court cases do not qualify.

Walk-ins will be welcome during Amnesty Day. Cases will be handled on a first come, first served basis. The Municipal Court judge will determine whether fees qualify for the program.

Fines and fees that resulted from a person’s initial offense will be due during Amnesty Day or a payment plan can be arranged.

For more information about the program, call 913-758-2900.