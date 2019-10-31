There are seven candidates this year for the Lansing City Council.

Candidates run in specific wards within the city. Three incumbents are facing challengers, and one incumbent is running unopposed. The election is Nov. 5.

The Leavenworth Times sent a questionnaire to the candidates asking them why they are running.

Ward 1

Richard “Rick” Huhn

Age: 68

Occupation: Retired systems technician for Southwestern Bell (AT&T), retired fire chief for Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1

Political experience: Elected as Delaware Township trustee, elected as board member for Lan-Del Water Department

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

I am running for Lansing City Council because I feel that this council is getting more and more out of touch with the Lansing residents and other community groups. I would like to see the council working with the other community agencies instead of always trying to run things themselves.

Gene Kirby

Age: 63

Occupation: Manager at Mount Muncie Cemetery

Political experience: First election to City Council in April 2011. Served three terms as council president, mayor from May 2014 to January 2017. Returned to council 2017 to present.

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

To continue to grow and move the city forward in a responsible manner. Expanding the tax base in ways beneficial to all that live here. Continue the improvements in Ward 1 as well. To be responsible to the citizens of Lansing.

Ward 2

Marcus Majure

Age: 55

Occupation: Civilian employee at Fort Leavenworth, retired Army officer

Political experience: Appointed to the Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 Board of Directors

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

I am running for Lansing City Council because I would like to make a positive difference in our city and help move it forward by working hard recruiting and adding commercial infrastructure and retail businesses. I would like to support our home builders with residential growth with neighborhoods offering new homes at or below $250,000. I want to help make our Lansing parks better. Lastly, I plan to continue working hard at improvements toward our road structure and traffic management in and around Lansing.

Andi Pawlowski

Age: 62

Occupation: Realtor

Political experience: Appointed to the City Council in 2002. Re-elected to the council since then.

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

I care about our city and its future. I want to continue the success that our current council has achieved in tackling long existing problems and expanding our tax base. Because of my background and experience, I offer a different, but complementary perspective from the other council members.

Ward 3

James “Jesse” Garvey Jr.

Age: 52

Occupation: Truck driver

Political experience: Six years on the Lansing City Council, Ward 3

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

It has been an honor to serve as a Lansing City Council member the past six years. I want to continue to serve and see the completion of new improvements and projects. Growth and change is coming to Lansing, and I want to continue to lead our city into the future.

Betty Klinedinst

Age: 61

Occupation: Retired with 42 years of financial management between the U.S. Army and private sector.

Political experience: Lansing Board of Education member for four years

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

I want to make Lansing the best place to live, work and play while ensuring stability, integrity and transparency as we grow and prosper. I know the issues affecting our city and will work with all citizens. I believe my strong financial background and life experiences will bring us to the community we want for our families.

Ward 4

Gregg Buehler

Age: 55

Occupation: Department of the Army civilian employee

Political experience: Lansing City Council

Why are you running for the Lansing City Council?

I want to continue to work with the council to see the plans and policies that we have implemented completed. I believe Lansing is a city full of potential and I want to help develop that. While I want to see Lansing grow I want to have it happen responsibly so we don’t lose our identity as a community and we can keep that hometown feeling.



