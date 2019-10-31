Local law enforcement officers collected more than 400 pounds of unused prescription drugs this past weekend.

Officers were accepting unused medications Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an event organized through the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Deputies from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, who were set up at the CVS Pharmacy in Leavenworth, received about 325 pounds of unused prescription drugs, according to Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department, who were set up at the Leavenworth Walmart store, received about 39 pounds of unused prescription drugs, Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Members of the Lansing Police Department, who were set up at Lansing City Hall, received about 42 pounds of unused prescription drugs, according to Police Capt. Ben Ontiveros.

Members of the Basehor Police Department, who were set up at Basehor’s new police facility, collected about 35 pounds of prescription drugs, according to Police Chief Bob Pierce.

The DEA organizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events twice a year.

People who missed Saturday’s collection efforts can still dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., or the Leavenworth County annex building, 725 Laming Road in Tonganoxie, during normal business hours. The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office maintains year-round prescription drug receptacles at these two locations.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR