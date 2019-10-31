SOUTH HUTCHINSON — The president of the Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 school board recounted Tuesday night how figures used early on to promote a bond issue were false.

“That’s why SOS was started — transparency,” said Board President Dan Schweizer, addressing a forum sponsored by Supporters of a Smaller Bond.

About 30 people attended the nearly two-hour-long event at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. The group held a two-and-a-half-hour forum Monday night in Nickerson, while promoters also conducted forums on Monday and Tuesday, one in each city.

Voters in USD 309 will determine the fate of a $29.9-million bond issue for school building improvements and additions on Nov. 5.

Schweizer said a powerpoint presentation by SJCF Architecture, Wichita, at community meetings before the board settled on a bond proposal, showed the district grew by 86 students. It also was suggested a bond issue could raise monthly property taxes for a homeowner by less than $4.

Schweizer said he questioned USD 309 Superintendent Dawn Johnson, now on sabbatical to attend military school, about the 86-student jump. He said 49 were virtual students and the rest came from an allowed change in how students in kindergarten and preschool were counted. In the end, Schweizer said, the true number of “warm bodies” in the schools was a negative 3 students, he said.

According to 309 Bright Future, promoting the eventual bond issue of $29.9 million, the monthly increase in school property taxes on a $77,000 home will be $13.66.

Schweizer said he wanted the powerpoint presentation changed, and when it wasn’t, he challenged the figures at subsequent community meetings. He also voted against putting the $29.9 million bond issue on the ballot, favoring a proposal in the neighborhood of $18 million.

Larry Meadows, running as a write-in candidate against board incumbent and bond supporter Mike Apfel, said $18 million would cover “all of our needs and some of our wants.”

Meadows and brothers Norman Roth and Gordon Roth all served on a steering committee as the district moved toward a bond issue. The trio sat at a table at the head of the room at the Tuesday night forum. Gordon Roth is running against incumbent and bond backer Jason Ontjes for USD 309’s at-large seat.

Gordon Roth said projections show USD 309’s student numbers declining. Do not build for future population growth, he said, if the district isn’t growing. He also noted that 212 students living in households outside the USD 309 taxing boundaries are attending district schools this year. He didn’t want to see taxpayers in the district paying for buildings for non-district students.

Another sticking point for the bond critics was taking 25 years to pay off the bonds. They preferred a smaller bond issue, retired in 15 years.

Cities in USD 309 could be compelled to seek more tax revenues, affecting the same taxpayers financing the school bond issue, the audience heard.

Gordon Roth said the city of Nickerson is facing future sewer project costs, and South Hutchinson Mayor Luke Herren said a future floodmap could require some South Hutchinson homeowners to carry flood insurance. If homeowners try to sell their homes to avoid flood insurance, they may have to lower the asking price. A drop in values could affect the city’s tax base.

“We’re concerned as a city what it’s going to do to the values,” Herren said of the floodmap. About 20% of the city’s homes could be affected, he said.

Schweizer said the bond issue projects — including safety measures and classroom upgrades but very little spending for sports — were geared toward passage at the ballot box. He criticized the district for not using annual capital outlay funds for some items included in the bond package.

There "was no excuse" for not fixing science labs earlier, Schweizer said.

“My fear,” Meadows said, is that the school board will find extra money in bond revenues to put turf on the football field and to build an indoor facility for sports.

Yard signs urging voters to vote no refer to a 45% tax increase. Groups on both sides of the issue agree that 45% is limited to the school district's property tax impact with a 19-mill hike, and does not refer to a 45% jump in the overall property tax bill that includes other taxing entities.

It was 45% when the signs were printed, but the interest rate bounces up and down, the audience was told. On Tuesday night, with lower interest rates, the projected hike was 42.4%, Norman Roth said.